Boy killed by uncle; suspect sets himself on fire

A 14-YEAR-OLD boy died after he was stabbed by his uncle several times inside their house on Laurel Street, Don Juan Subdivision, Barangay 2, San Carlos City, Negros Occidental on Sunday, December 14, 2025.

Lieutenant Colonel Nazer Canja, San Carlos City Police Station chief, said the victim, whose name is being withheld, was sleeping when he was stabbed by his uncle identified as alias "Ray," 34, around 8:15 a.m.

He said the suspect then went to the second floor of their house and set himself on fire.

He added that the boy, who managed to run outside the house, sustained multiple stab wounds and died.

Investigation revealed that the suspect has a problem with his family and allegedly suffering from depression.

Canja said the suspect was a former solar installer in Cebu City, where he impregnated a woman, then returned to San Carlos City.

He said the suspect was allegedly receiving threats from the family of the woman.

Before the incident, he added that the suspect had also texted his wife, saying that he will be gone soon.

Canja noted that the 14-year-old has no parents and he was only raised by his grandmother.

Canja said the Bureau of Fire recovered an electrical wire where the suspect's body was found.

He said the fire destroyed the second floor of the house, adding that the investigation is still on-going. (MAP)