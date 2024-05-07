Br. Manny’s Playground

Br. Emmanuel C. Hilado, FSC joined the De La Salle Brothers (formally known as the Institute of the Brothers of the Christian Schools) in 1961 and retired in 2019. He has always been interested in the arts but had no time to work on his hobbies during his active mission years. After retirement, he finally found the time to develop his passion for creating artworks.

I had the chance to meet Br. Manny and learned that he has been teaching himself about art through online workshops, reading many books and taking art lessons. According to his bio, he started using water colors only in the beginning but since then explored oil pastels, acrylics, mixed media, line art and digital pointillism.

His creations were seen by several people who asked him if he would sell his work and when he would have an exhibit. A friend suggested, why not create seventy-five (75) works for your 75th birthday and have an exhibit? He considered the idea and worked on it. Finally, three years ago, he was able to hold an exhibit with seventy-seven (77) art works for his 77th year at the Museo De La Salle, University of St. La Salle. This year, he was able to show his creations again at The Negros Museum. It started on March 19 and will be available until the end of May.

He gave much thought on whether to sell his paintings or not. He said it was like his “babies”and it might be a little hard for him to let them go but when it was suggested that he sell them for a cause, that perspective became more appealing. For this exhibit, just like the first one in Museo de La Salle, all proceeds (yes, 100%) will be donated to Bahay Pag-asa Youth Center in Barangay Granada, Bacolod City, a center for children and youth in conflict with the law.

I was moved when he said he prays the “Our Father” or “The Lord is my Shepherd” when he is on his creative mode. He said sometimes he can finish an artwork in hours or sometimes in months.

All of his works are amazing. My favorite are the sunflowers. He has a number of them which he entitled “Love Affair with Sunflowers.” He said he was even surprised when he did a number of them more than other flowers. He thinks the reason might be that he admires Vincent Van Gogh who painted sunflowers too.

I encourage everyone to visit The Negros Museum to see Br. Manny’s creations and to support his cause for the needs of Bahay Pag-asa Youth Center, by buying a piece of artwork which you like.

My friend and I truly admired his works. They were amazing. I am so proud and happy to know Br. Manny. It is so inspiring to see him at 80 years old and doing the works he loves to do in his “Playground” as the title of his exhibit and this article goes.

Thank you, Br. Manny for taking the time to show us your creations. We would also like to thank the Negros Museum Staff - Ms. Tanya Lopez, Executive Director and Joseph for accommodating us. The Negros Museum is located at Gatuslao Street, Bacolod City. They are open Mondays to Saturdays from 8am-4pm.

His works will be exhibited again in Museo De La Salle, University of St. La Salle sometime in June. See you there.

Animo, Br. Manny! Animo La Salle!

P.S.

Today, May 8, is my 10th year as a columnist in Sun Star Bacolod Lifestyle. Thank you for the opportunity SunStar. Padayon!