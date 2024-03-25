Br. Manny’s Playground 2

Discover the inspiring story of Br. Emmanuel Hilado, FSC, is an artist who encourages everyone to paint every day and develop their skills regularly.

His faithful discipline of painting has allowed him to master different artistic styles, from drip to floral and landscape art, as well as "checkerboard spirals" and "rhombus weaving."

Br. Manny's workshop, which he fondly calls his "playground," is where he experiments and learns while letting the muse lead his brush and unshackled mind.

His artworks are a result of joyful experimentation and openness to surprises, making his playground a garden of delights.

Despite being mostly self-taught, Br. Manny has had one successful art exhibit and has explored various mediums, including watercolors, oil pastels, acrylics, and digital pointillism.

Br. Emmanuel Hilado's art pieces are now on display at the Negros Museum, Bacolod City. It will run until May 10.

Proceeds from his paintings will be donated to Bahay Pag-asa Youth Center in Brgy. Granada, Bacolod City, the facility of the University of St. La Salle for the youth-in-conflict-with-the-law.

His dedication to his craft and generosity in giving back to the community is truly inspiring.*