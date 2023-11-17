Brace for P8K minimum price of lechon

Negros Occidental Provincial Veterinarian Dr. Placeda Lemana said Thursday, November 16, that the minimum price of lechon this coming holiday season will be P8,000.

At present, the minimum price for one whole lechon or roasted pig is between P7,000 and P7,500.

Lemana said price of pork has also increased to P320 per kilo.

The price of eggs has also increased slightly, she said, while the price of chicken has also increased by an average of P3 per kilo.

Lemana reminded the public, especially those already planning to return home to Negros Occidental for the Yuletide season next month, that the entry of pork products into the province is still banned.

The ban was imposed after the swine industry in the province suffered a massive hit due to the spread of hog cholera and African swine fever (ASF) earlier this year.*