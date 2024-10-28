Brgy 39’s Nika Marie Peñol crowned "Elektroika Diva"; Brgy. 29 Float Competition Champ

Barangay 39’s Nikka Marie Peñol was crowned as this year’s “Elektroika Diva”. At the same time, Barangay 29 emerged as the champion in the float competition on October 26, 2024, held from the Upper East Megaworld to Bacolod City Government Center.

Dancing diva Peñol from Barangay 39 was crowned this year’s MassKara Festival Elektroika Diva, earning a prize of P75,000.

Ashley Nicole Belnas from Barangay 29 received P30,000 as the first runner-up, while Althea Judema from Barangay Pahanocoy received P25,000 as the second runner-up.

The huge multicolored and bright floats with Masskara dancers in their festive festival costumes paraded from Megaworld’s The Upper East to the BCGC grounds with a huge and exciting crowd enjoying the festival sights and sounds.

Barangay 29 was named as the grand winner of the Electric Float competition.

Their Saphirrus-inspired float, designed by Jovic Gordillo and John Joseph Suarnaba, captivated the audience.

“I’m speechless. This was unexpected, especially with the many struggles we faced leading up to the competition, particularly the heavy rains that almost hindered our preparations,” said Barangay 29 Punong Barangay Leonard Pascua.

Barangay 29 received a cash prize of P300,000, while Barangay Pahanocoy and Barangay 17 were recognized as first and second runners-up, respectively, winning P200,000 and P150,000.

The judges for this electrifying annual event included Kristina Ponce Enrile, Administrator and CEO of the Cagayan Economic Zone Authority; Demi Padua; Dr. Mark Gan; Tina Cuevas; Kelly Prehn; Rhiza Pascua; Bey Pascua; Derek Flores; Stanley Ng; Cleofe Abiso; and Atty. Annette Gozon-Valdes is the president and CEO of GMA Films and GMA Worldwide.

THIS IS ONE FOR THE BOOKS

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo “Albee” Benitez said that despite the challenges faced by this year’s festival due to the typhoon, still a huge crowd of Bacolodnons and tourists flocked to the festival sites.

The Elektroika Diva and Float parade was a fantastic event of the 45th MassKara festival.

Generally, the festival is successful and peaceful.

He also announced during the Elektroika Diva and Float parade that he and the Sangguniang Panlungsod members and the Bacolod Yuhum Foundation, Inc. agreed to extend the existence of food kiosks at the Bacolod City Government Center, Upper East Megaworld, and at the Bacolod Public Plaza until October 31, 2024.

This is to help the food kiosk sellers recover from their business capital in support of the city’s annual festivity.

The Mayor has generously extended too to provide financial assistance worth P2.5 million to be converted into food cupons to be given to residents of Bacolod who have not fully enjoyed the festival due to the typhoon.

This will be coursed through the City Councilors so that these food cupons will be properly extended to those sector who deserve to enjoy further the MassKara festival.

He congratulated the winners and all the people of Bacolod and the tourists for taking part in the major festival of Bacolod City - the MassKara festival which is already on its 45th year celebration.