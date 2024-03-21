Brgy. captain in Bacolod passes away

Barangay 31, Bacolod City Captain German Bullolaza Jr., who was suffering from kidney failure and liver cirrhosis, passed away on March 19.

Acting Vice Mayor Jude Thaddeus Sayson said Wednesday, March 20, that Bullolaza is a good friend and a hard worker.

He said they did not know the cause of Bullolaza's death, but he was suffering from an illness.

"We saw him lose weight and we didn't know that he was already sick," he added.

Sayson noted that it's the second term of Bullolaza as the village chief of Barangay 31.

Sayson said that Bullolaza's vacated post will be occupied by Mario Flores, the number one barangay kagawad, and a former village chief of the said barangay.

Councilor Claudio Puentevella said Bullolaza was a former member of the MMK group led by his father, former mayor Monico Puentevella.

"He was a very down-to-earth barangay captain and he dedicated his life to serving his constituents," he said.

Puentevella and Sayson also expressed their condolences to the family of Bullolaza.*