Brgy Singcang-Airport to donate lot for new police station

The Barangay Singcang-Airport will donate a 500-square-meter property for the permanent location of Police Station 8.

Barangay Captain Caesar Distrito said they had already informed the Police Regional Office-6 that they are willing to donate the lot to the Bacolod City Police (BCPO) for the new office of Police Station 8.

He said the new location is beside the new SM property being developed on the old airport runway at JR Torres Subdivision.

He added that Barangay Singcang-Airport has a 4,000-square meter property in the said area where the present gymnasium and the future location of the barangay public and health center.

Distrito noted that the said property was donated to the barangay by the Torres Family.

He, along with Barangay Kagawad Dennis Perma, chair of the committee on peace and order, held a meeting with the personnel of the Police Regional Office, Police Station 8 Major Eugene Tolentino, who represented BCPO Director Col. Noel Alino, last week in Bacolod.

“I had already informed Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez and Congressman Greg Gasataya of this development, and we asked Gasataya’s assistance to fund the construction of the PNP-standard police station of a three-story building," Distrito said.

He said the present location of Police Station 8 is far from the center of its area of responsibility which is Barangays Singcang-Airport, Tangub, and Pahanacoy, and at the same time the property is not owned by the PNP.*