Brgy Singcang-Airport wins 2024 LTIA in WV

Barangay Singcang-Airport in Bacolod City was adjudged as the 2024 Lupong Tagapamayapa Incentives Awards (LTIA) regional winner for the Highly Urbanized Cities (HUC) category in Western Visayas.

Barangay Singcang-Airport Captain Caesar Distrito said Friday, May 17, that he had already received the letter from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG)-Western Visayas informing him that they were adjudged as the regional winner of the LTIA.

The letter dated May 15, signed by DILG Regional Director Juan Jovian Ingeniero, stated that Barangay Singcang-Airport, a regional winner, shall receive a plaque and Development Fund of P50,000.

Ingeniero said Barangay Singcang-Airport is the official nominee of Region 6 to the national LTIA for the HUC category.

“We are already happy to be the Champion in the LTIA among the 61 barangays of Bacolod, and now being the Regional Champion, is I think an overwhelming achievement on the part of Barangay Singcang-Airport,” Distrito said.

Being the regional champion, he said that they will represent Region VI in the national LTIA Competition for the HUC Category.

“We are hoping that we will get the national award and this will be a proud moment for Bacolod City, but being a national finalist is already a feat to be proud of,” he added.*