Brgy.6 SK kagawad takes oath as new SK chairman

France David Duenas, the number one Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) kagawad of Barangay 6 in Bacolod City, took his oath of office as the new SK chairman of the barangay before Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC) on Tuesday, November 12.

Christian Nagaynay, Department of the Interior and Local Government-Bacolod director, said yesterday Duenas replaced the post of their SK chairman Darlwin Sales, who was hired as a regular employee at the BCGC.

“As part of the order of succession, Duenas as the number one SK kagawad assumed his post,” he said.

He added Duenas will undergo training as part of the SK mandatory training before the assumption of office.

Nagaynay noted that Duenas posts as SK kagawad is also vacant so they will hold a special election.

The DILG will also assist Duenas so he can perform his function as the new SK chairman.

“He has big shoes to fill in, but in any case, the DILG is also providing support for him to be able to perform his function in the barangay,” Nagaynay said. /MAP