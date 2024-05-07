Brian Poe-Llamanzares consults with transport groups in Visayas

IN A continuing effort to make sure all sides are heard, Senator Grace Poe sent her chief of staff, Brian Poe-Llamanzares, to the Visayas to hear out transport groups outside of Metro Manila.

Poe had recently questioned the affordability of the jeepney modernization program.

Sentrong Samahan ng Tsuper at Operators (SSTONE) and Federation of Bacolod City Drivers Association (Febacda) gathered roughly 50 leaders from the transport sector to raise their concerns about the modernization program.

Poe-Llamanzares explained that he is doing these consultations in aid of legislation.

“I’m here to listen. Senator Grace Poe will be your voice in the Senate. I will make sure your concerns reach those in charge. We all want to provide the riding public with the best services possible,” said Poe-Llamanzares.

Though the transport leaders have joined the program, they cited three major dilemmas.

First, they questioned the way the modernization program was being rolled out. It remains difficult for them to accept that they must turn over ownership of their jeeps and take out a government loan in order to procure their new jeeps.

Second, they raised concerns about the deadlines and how the processes for joining the program was difficult with all the requirements they needed to submit.

Third, they explained their grievances with the new “modern jeeps,” saying they were too big for some of the routes they run and also that accessibility of parts for maintenance was a major concern.

Poe-Llamanzares, also visited San Pablo, Laguna, and consulted with transport groups there as well, who raised similar concerns.

The modernization program remains a highly controversial government program of the Department of Transportation. (PR)