BRO Center still open for swab test at Bays Center

Bacolod City Health Officer Ma. Carmela Gensoli said Wednesday, April 17, that the Bacolod Respiratory Outpatient (BRO) Center at the Bacolod Arts, Youth and Sports (Bays) Center is still open for consultation and swab tests.

Gensoli said the BRO Center is open from Monday to Friday and it’s available for those who have respiratory symptoms or illnesses and it’s for free.

She said they are still looking for an area at the CHO to transfer the BRO Center.

“We are open for consultation and swab test for the suspected pertussis, or whopping cough,” she added.

The BRO Center was established in 2020 as part of the city’s response to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) outbreak.

Gensoli noted that Bacolod City earlier recorded a total of six confirmed pertussis cases.

She said they still have two more probable pertussis cases and they are still waiting for the result of the sample specimens sent to the Department of Health-Western Visayas.

She said pertussis is a very contagious respiratory illness caused by a type of bacteria called Bordetella pertussis.*