BSKE in Bacolod generally peaceful

The Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) and the Commission on Elections (Comelec) declared the October 30 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) in Bacolod City as generally peaceful.

Lieutenant Colonel Ronnie Brillo, administrative officer for the office of City Director of BCPO, said Monday, October 30, that they successfully managed the BSKE in various barangays along with the Comelec.

He said there have been no reported untoward incidents during the voting period in different polling precincts.

He added that at least 1,043 security personnel were deployed in various areas of Bacolod for the BSKE.

Brillo noted that at least two policemen were deployed in every voting center to ensure the safety of the voters, as well as the electoral board, which is composed of a chairperson, a poll clerk, and a third member.

He said some police stations also received alleged reports of mass gatherings or a vote buying but when they responded to the area, no one was caught in the act of distributing money.

"Our police only dispersed the gatherings to avoid suspicion of vote buying,” he said.

He added that there was no formal complaint of alleged vote buying in areas of Police Stations 1, 4, and 5.

Brillo said the police also escorted the teachers from the polling precincts towards the canvassing center at the Bacolod City Government Center along with the ballots.

He said that no area in Bacolod City has been identified as prone to election-related violence for the BSKE.

Moreover, City Election Officer lawyer Kathrina Trinio-Caña said they only received complaints from some individuals who failed to locate their precinct numbers, including alleged vote buying.

To avoid a long queue at the Comelec office, she said they advised the voters to use their cellular phones to access the precinct finder at the Comelec website.

Comelec records showed that Bacolod City has a total of 340,098 registered voters. Of the number, 100,442 are SK voters.

Of the 61 barangays, Barangay Mansilingan had the highest number of registered voters with 24,000.

Meanwhile, Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez, who cast his vote at Mandalagan Elementary School in Barangay Mandalagan, said there have been no reported untoward incidents during the voting period in various barangays.

“It’s generally peaceful, and I did not receive any complaints from the polling precincts,” he said.

Bacolod City Congressman Greg Gasataya, who also cast his vote at Jose J. Gonzaga Elementary School in Barangay Mansilingan, said it’s very important that Bacolodnons exercise their constitutional right to elect the barangay leaders.

“Those who will win in the BSKE should serve their constituents and do their promises for the benefits of everybody. Rest assured that on our part, we will support the barangays in terms for the implementation of the national projects,” he said.*