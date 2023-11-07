BSKE victors in Victorias City swear into office

The 416 newly-elected Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan officials of Victorias City took their oath of office in a mass oathtaking ceremony administered by Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez at the City Sports and Amusement Center, November 6.

“Kamo ang mabaskog nga sanga sang gobyerno lokal, bangud kamo ang direkta nga naga-atubang sa aton mga pumuluyo. Kamo ang first line of public service, ang frontliner sang aton ciudad,” Mayor Javi emphasized as he expressed his felicitations to the new batch of officials.

He also urged the barangay and SK officials to ally with the city government in its shared vision for clean, efficient, and inclusive governance.

Consequently, the City Mayor stressed that the LGU would willingly assist the barangay and SK councils, as he expects quality performance from the officials.

“Gina-expect naton ang high quality public service halin sa aton mga barangay kg SK officials, bangud ang aton ciudad indi man magpabaya sa inyo,” he said.

(We expect high quality public service from our barangay and SK officials, as our city government continues to support you.)

Liga ng mga Barangay-Victorias City Chapter Vice President and Councilor Richard Julius Sablan delivered the opening message and encouraged his fellow newly-elected officials to unite as they deliver quality public service to their constituents.

Liga ng mga Barangay-Victorias City Chapter President and Provincial Board Member Juvy Pepello capped the ceremony with her closing message and motivated the barangay and SK officials to deliver unparalleled public service through their promised platforms, projects, and activities.

A total of 26 punong barangays were newly-elected, 182 Sangguniang Barangay members, 26 Sangguninang Kabataan chairpersons, and over 182 Sangguniang Kabataan members. (PR)