BTAC proposes 5 new routes

The Bacolod Traffic Authority Council (BTAC) has approved a resolution establishing five additional routes to travel to and from the Ayala Malls Capitol Central and surrounding establishments.

Councilor Al Victor Espino, chairperson of the City Council committee on transportation and traffic, said BTAC, chaired by Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez, held a meeting on Tuesday morning, November 21, and proposed the opening of the five new routes, which include the Homesite, Fortune Towne, Alijis, Eroreco, and Shopping-La Salle.

He said the BTAC's approved resolution will be forwarded to the City Council this week for the conduct of public hearing.

"We will conduct a public hearing to determine the viability of the proposed new routes in said area," he said.

Espino said that they should consider the traffic congestion as well as the acceptance of the operators who will operate in the area.

He said the management of Ayala Malls earlier asked the city government for the opening of new routes to cater to commuters in their area.

Once it is approved by the City Council, the management of Ayala Malls also offered to provide an interim terminal to accommodate the operators of the new routes, and a test run will be conducted.

The terminal will be located along San Juan Road, right beside the mall's parking area.*