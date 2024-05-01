BTAO deputy OIC resigns

Bacolod Traffic Authority Office (BTAO) deputy officer-in-charge Jose Antonio Robello has tendered his resignation effective May 10, City Legal Officer Romeo Carlos Ting, Jr. said Wednesday, May 1.

Ting said that Robello submitted his resignation to the City Administrator’s Office last week.

“We don’t know his reason for his resignation; it’s his personal decision,” he said.

He added Robello was earlier given a first offense as one of the signatories to BTAO head Patrick Lacson’s memorandum to all the traffic enforcers for giving them a quota.

Lacson said Robello is one of the most dedicated, passionate and hardworking city employees in the city.

“I wish for him to continue the good work that is much needed by our traffic team,” he said.

Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez earlier said that Lacson may face suspension from his post after he committed a series of offenses.

Lacson was earlier placed under investigation for allegedly bringing the government vehicle, or MABB Cab (Mayor Albee Bantug Benitez Cab), to his house and removing the government sticker on it, and the memorandum he issued to all the traffic enforcers.

Ting said that he will submit their recommendation to the mayor on Thursday, May 2, to implement the penalty committed by Lacson.

“We recommended a suspension and it will depend on the mayor as to how many days will be implemented,” he said.*