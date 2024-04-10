BTAO enforces one-way traffic scheme at Burgos Street

The Bacolod Traffic Authority Office (BTAO) is now implementing a one-way traffic scheme at Burgos Street, Reclamation Area in Bacolod City effective April 8.

Patrick Lacson, head of BTAO, said Tuesday, April 9 that it’s an experimental one-way traffic scheme since the S & R Membership Shopping already opened in the area.

He said the S & R Membership Shopping held its grand opening on Monday, April 8, and there is expected heavy traffic from SM City mall, Manokan Country, Baywalk, and Bredco Port.

Aside from the opening of the S & R, he added the construction of the diversion channel in front of the building is still ongoing.

Lacson noted that he already deployed three to 20 traffic enforcers to ensure the smooth flow of the traffic in said areas.

He also said from the Reclamation Area, the motorists will take San Juan Street towards the downtown area or take Burgos Street in Barangay 10.

“We are asking the cooperation of the motorist to address the traffic congestion in Burgos Street. For now, we will observe the one-way traffic scheme if it’s effective in the area,” he said.

Lacson also tasked the traffic enforcers to guide the motorists to avoid traffic congestion on Burgos Street.*