BTAO eyes to rent clamping devices

The Bacolod Traffic Authority Office (BTAO) is now eyeing to rent clamping devices to continue the clamping and towing of illegally parked vehicles in Bacolod City.

City Legal Officer Romeo Carlos Ting, Jr., also officer-in-charge of BTAO, said yesterday that Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez already agreed to rent a clamping device after they determined that the clamping fees should be paid to the city government and not to the private towing firm.

“When they started their operation, the private towing firm was also collecting fees for the clamping of the vehicles, but the city insisted that the penalties should be collected by the city government and not by the towing firm,” he said.

He added that before the towing of the motor vehicle, it should be clamped first.

Ting noted that currently, the private towing firm refused to lend their clamping devices to the city so the operation was temporarily stopped.

“The city will find a company for the rental of the clamping devices and it’s up to the mayor,” Ting said.

He said it’s also the plan of the city to purchase clamping devices next year.

He added that based on City Ordinance 338, which regulates traffic, parking, towing, and other commuting activities in Bacolod, the motor vehicle should be clamped first before will be towed.

The violator will pay P600 for the clamping and at least P1,500 for the towing of the vehicle.

Ting disclosed that all the purchases of the BTAO’s equipment will undergo bidding to avoid conflict or problems. /MAP