BTAO head told to explain apprehension quota order

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Benitez has ordered Bacolod Traffic Authority Office head Patrick Lacson to explain the existence of a memorandum that gives apprehension quota to all traffic enforcers.

The memo stated that traffic enforcers should have at least five apprehensions a day or else they will be subjected to disciplinary sanctions.

Benitez's spokesman, lawyer Caesar Distrito, in a statement said upon learning of the alleged memorandum, the mayor had already directed them to withdraw or nullify such memorandum if they indeed issued it as he has no approval of it.

"The mayor emphasized that it is not valid and effective, and ordered all traffic enforcers to ignore the same," Distrito added.

Mayor Benitez believes that the apprehension of violators should be based on the actual violation, and not on the basis of a quota system. It would be unfair to both our traffic enforcers and motorists to be subjected to this pressure, and they will be prone to abuses, Distrito further explained.

Lacson, for his part, said he issued the memorandum on April 3 and was recalled by the mayor on Friday, April 19.

He said he just followed the same style of management of the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and other countries.

He said he is willing to abide by the order of the mayor.

From April 3, no enforcer has reached the said quota of apprehension he set, Lacson added.*