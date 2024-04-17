BTAO head vows to terminate erring personnel

Bacolod Traffic Authority Office (BTAO) head Patrick Lacson issued a memorandum to all its personnel on Tuesday, April 16, saying that they should not engage in illegal activities or else they will be terminated from the service.

Lacson said those who are caught engaging in illegal activities or corruption will be summarily terminated and face legal charges from the City Legal Office (CLO).

He said that when he assumed his post at BTAO, he implemented the one-strike policy on his personnel who engaged in illegal activities.

“Once they are caught, they will be terminated, and charges will be filed against them,” he added.

Lacson noted that he will not give any more warning to his personnel, and they will be terminated immediately.

“Our personnel, especially the traffic enforcers, should not engage in corruption. They should do their job properly. They should implement the traffic laws correctly,” Lacson said.

Since he assumed his post on November 1, 2023, Lacson said at least 30 traffic enforcers were terminated after they were found engaging in illegal activities.

Aside from the job order traffic enforcers, he said some regular traffic enforcers were also transferred to other departments for engaging in illegal activities.

Lacson disclosed that he also asked the opinion of Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez for the filing of the criminal case against the erring BTAO personnel.*