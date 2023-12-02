BTAO implementing road closure for ‘Festival of Lights’

The Bacolod Traffic Authority Office (BTAO) will implement a partial road closure at Burgos-Hilado, Galo-BBB in front of the City Health Office (CHO), and Circumferential Road at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC) on Saturday, December 2, for the “Festival of Lights.”

Jose Antonio Robello, deputy officer-in-charge of BTAO, said Friday, said the partial road closure will start from 1 to 9 p.m., as the City Government will hold the “Festival of Lights” and Christmas lights-on ceremony at the BCGC.

He said the “Parade of Lights” will be hosted by STI-West Negros University, adding that they will hold a parade from their school towards the BCGC.

He added the participants will assemble at the CHO and the parade will start at 5:30 p.m.

Robello noted that the participants will occupy two lanes of the road only.

He also said vehicles from Bangga Cory towards BCGC will take a right turn at BCGC going to Villa Angela.

He said BTAO will also deploy at least 25 traffic enforcers and some personnel of the Bacolod City Police Office to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

Councilor Jason Villarosa, chairperson of the City Council committee on tourism, earlier said it’s the first time that the “Parade of Lights” will be held at the BCGC because of the situation of the public plaza, where “ukay-ukay” vendors occupied the area.

He said this year, the city government has allotted P1 million, based on the approved ordinance, for the “Festival of Lights.”