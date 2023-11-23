BTAO impounds 192 vehicles

A total of 192 vehicles were towed and clamped by the Bacolod Traffic Authority Office (BTAO) and Metro Towing Services that were illegally parked in various areas of Bacolod City from November 3 to 21.

Patrick Lacson, head of BTAO, said Wednesday, November 22, that the vehicle owners were penalized for illegal parking.

He said from November 3 to 21, they towed a total of 89 vehicles, and 103 vehicles were clamped that were illegally parked in various areas, especially on the city’s major thoroughfares.

In the same period, he added, they collected a total of P234,700 for towing/clamping fees, where 25 percent of the said amount will go to the coffers of the city and 75 percent to the private towing firm.

Aside from the towing and clamping fees, BTAO also collected a total of P189,450 for various traffic violations.

Lacson noted that for towing, the vehicle owners will pay P1,000; P600 for clamping; and the impounding fee is P200 per day in the first and second months; P350 per day in the third and fourth months; and P500 per day in the fifth and sixth months.

Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez earlier signed a memorandum of agreement with Francis Desales, owner of the Bacolod-based Metro Towing Services, authorizing the latter to provide towing services.

City Ordinance 09-17-818 stated the guidelines and standards for accrediting privately owned towing companies, as well as the manner and procedure for implementing towing, clamping, and impounding services in the city.

Benitez said the payment of fees is still under the jurisdiction of the city government, and they will just share the fees.*