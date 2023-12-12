BTAO impounds 234 vehicles in one week

A total of 234 vehicles were towed and clamped by the Bacolod Traffic Authority Office (BTAO) and Metro Towing Services (MTS) that were illegally parked in various areas of Bacolod City from December 1 to 7.

Patrick Lacson, officer-in-charge of BTAO, said Monday, December 11, that 112 vehicles were clamped and 122 vehicles were towed in different areas of the city.

“It’s a one week operation and the violators were given citation tickets to pay their penalties,” he said.

In the same period, he added, they collected a total of P190,100 in towing/clamping fees, where 25 percent of the said amount will go to the coffers of the city and 75 percent to the private towing firm.

Aside from the towing and clamping fees, BTAO also collected a total of P89,800 for various traffic violations.

Lacson noted that for towing, the vehicle owners will pay P1,000; P600 for clamping; and the impounding fee is P200 per day in the first and second months; P350 per day in the third and fourth months; and P500 per day in the fifth and sixth months.

Lacson said currently, the MTS has a total of three towing vehicles and they are eyeing to purchase an additional unit.

He said BTAO’s collection will go to the trust fund of the said office to sustain their operations.*