BTAO intensifies campaign on ‘no parking,’ ‘controlled parking’ areas

The Bacolod Traffic Authority Office (BTAO) has intensified its campaign on “no parking” and “controlled parking” areas through road markings along Lacson Street.

Jose Antonio Robello, deputy officer-in-charge of BTAO, said they want to put up clear signs of the “no parking” and “controlled parking” in various areas through red and yellow paint.

He said the red paint meant “no parking for 24 hours, seven days a week,” while the yellow paint means controlled parking, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Friday only.

Robello noted that the implementation of the “no parking” area was based on the City Ordinance No. 09-17-818 which was approved in 2017.

He said the paint on the gutter is a reminder to the motorists to avoid violations.

After Lacson Street, he said that they will proceed to Gatuslao Street and they are also coordinating with the Department of Public Works and Highways to help them in the campaign.

Robello said that they are targeting to paint the gutters in all of the main thoroughfares in the city.

“We are asking for the cooperation of the public and it will take time for us to finish the painting of the roads,” he said.

Robello admitted that since they started the implementation of the clamping and towing ordinance in November 2023, they failed to put up the road markings that were approved in 2017.

“We are just implementing the law and we also recognized that there’s a lapse on the part of BTAO from the previous administration,” Robello said.

He said that for now, they are trying their best to put the road markings all over Bacolod City.

He added they will also ask for an additional budget from the City Mayor’s Office for the traffic sign markings.*