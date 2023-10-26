BTAO prepares traffic plan for ‘Undas’

The Bacolod Traffic Authority Office (BTAO) is now preparing its traffic plan for the implementation of a two-day road closure and rerouting along Burgos Street on November 1 and 2 in observance of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days.

Major Junjie Liba, head of BTAO, said Wednesday, October 25, that they are finalizing their traffic plan to determine the affected areas and for the deployment of traffic enforcers.

He said it’s expected that there will be a full road closure along Burgos Street for the convenience of the public who are visiting their departed loved ones at the Bacolod North Public Cemetery and Roman Catholic Cemetery.

He added they will implement the road closure from midnight of October 31.

BTAO noted that they will deploy at least 200 traffic enforcers to the 11 cemeteries, both public and private.

Liba said they will also implement some adjustments in the traffic plan especially, in the area of Barangay Punta Taytay.

Moreover, Liba said the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) will also deploy personnel to various cemeteries as well as to churches, malls, and public markets.

He said they would tap the assistance of the force multipliers and volunteer groups in the barangays.

He added that every police station will set up a police assistance desk and motorist assistance desk.

The police warned the public against bringing bladed weapons, illegal gambling cards, and intoxicating liquor inside the cemeteries.

Homeowners were also reminded not to leave their houses unattended to avoid untoward incidents.*