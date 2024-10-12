BTAO to enforce road closure at Lacson Street

The Bacolod Traffic Authority Office (BTAO) will implement the traffic rerouting and road closure at Lacson Street starting October 25 to 27, BTAO deputy officer-in-charge Jose Antonio Robello said on Friday, October 11.

Robello said initially, they will implement a one-way traffic scheme on Aguinaldo Street going north as well as on Gatuslao Street going south direction.

"We will announce soon the final road closure in said area," he said.

BTAO also implemented a road closure at the Bacolod public plaza from October 12 to 27 from 4 p.m. until 3 a.m. of the following day.

On October 26, a road closure will also be implemented at the Upper East Megaworld for the MassKaraElectrika Diva and Electric Float Competition.

On the highlights of the festival on October 27, meanwhile, Robello said the road closures will also start from Rizal-Locsin Streets going to Gatuslao Street and Araneta Street towards the Paglaum Sports Complex for the street and arena dance competition.

He said that they will deploy more than 100 traffic enforcers in the area to maintain the smooth flow of traffic. /MAP.