BTAO to implement road closure at Sum-ag Bridge 1

The Bacolod Traffic Authority Office (BTAO) will implement a partial road closure at Sum-ag Bridge 1 on December 13 and 14.

Jose Antonio Robello, deputy officer-in-charge of BTAO, said they held a meeting with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Thursday, December 7, to allow the project contractor to operate their crane equipment to lift the bridge girder.

"So we need to partially close Sum-ag Bridge 1 so they can lift the bridge girder,” he said.

He added that the crane will occupy the two-lanes in the area.

Robello noted that the road closure will start from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

"We will talk with the project contractor to determine their timetable so we can address the traffic congestion in the area,” Robello said.

He said at least six traffic enforcers will be deployed in Barangay Sum-ag to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

BTAO is also planning to use the Sum-ag Bridge 2 for the south and north bounds vehicles to ease traffic.

Robello disclosed that they will find ways for the possible rerouting of the vehicles from Bago City to avoid traffic jam at Sum-ag Bridge.*