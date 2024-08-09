BTAO to release confiscated driver's license at BCGC on August 19

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez has approved the request of the Bacolod Traffic Authority Office (BTAO) to accept payment for the confiscated driver's license at the Bacolod City Government Center (BGCG).

City Legal Officer Romeo Carlos Ting, Jr., also officer-in-charge of BTAO, said yesterday that starting August 19, the traffic violators can claim their driver's license at the City Legal Office (CLO) after paying their penalties at the City Treasurer's Office (CTO).

"Instead of paying the violations at the BTAO's office in Barangay Alijis, they will pay it to the CTO for their convenience," he said.

He added that it's too far to travel to the BTAO's office in Barangay Alijis to pay their penalties.

Ting noted that personnel from BTAO will be assigned to the CLO to release the violators' driver's license.

Ting said it has been observed that some of the traffic violators are facing difficulty in locating the new office of BTAO at Barangay Alijis and need to take three rides to reach the said office.

He said the personnel of the CTO, who was assigned at BTAO for the acceptance of payment in Barangay Alijis, will also return to the CTO at BCGC.

" For this new adjustment, this will be accessible to the traffic violators to pay their penalties and claim their driver's license at BCGC," he added./ MAP