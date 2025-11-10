BTMMD to enforce road closure om North, South Capitol roads

THE Bacolod Traffic and Transport Management Department (BTTMD) will implement a road closure on North and South Capitol Roads starting 11 p.m. Monday, November 10, until November 24, 2025.

Lawyer Reuben Sabig, BTTMD officer-in-charge, said it is part of the city’s preparations for Terra Madre Asia & Pacific (TMAP) 2025, which will be held from November 19 to 23.

He said there will be a full road closure on North Capitol Road, while the closure on South Capitol Road will cover the stretch from Lacson Street to Gatuslao Street.

He added that all public utility jeepneys (PUJs) from the north will turn right to 13th Street towards Gatuslao Street, while all PUJs from the south will turn right to Gatuslao Street towards Lacson Street.

Sabig noted that the event will not affect the traffic scheme on Lacson Street.

To ensure the smooth flow of traffic, Sabig said a team of traffic enforcers will be deployed, and parallel parking will be temporarily implemented on Gatuslao Street.

The Bacolod City Government will host the maiden edition of Terra Madre Asia & Pacific, the first-ever regional gathering in Asia and the Pacific.

Terra Madre, the world-renowned biennial event held in Turin, Italy, and founded by Slow Food, will be held at the Provincial Capitol Lagoon in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental.

Ramon “Chin Chin” Uy Jr., Slow Food councilor for Southeast Asia, earlier said the event, with the theme “From Soil to Sea: A Slow Food Journey Through Tastes & Traditions,” will bring together farmers, fishers, cooks, youth, food communities, indigenous leaders, researchers, and cultural advocates to celebrate biodiversity and co-create sustainable food systems rooted in tradition, fairness, and environmental care.

The event marks a major moment for sustainable gastronomy by elevating the Asia-Pacific’s distinct regional flavors onto an international stage.

With acclaimed mixologists and over 100 world-class chefs participating, TMAP 2025 will further cement Bacolod City’s reputation as a “center for sustainable gastronomy” and celebrate Negros Occidental’s legacy as the “organic capital of the Philippines.”

Bacolod City and Negros Occidental’s rich culinary heritage and deep agricultural roots make them the ideal hosts, bringing the spirit of Terra Madre to life by safeguarding local biodiversity, empowering small-scale farmers, and championing good, clean, and fair food for all.

TMAP 2025 Executive Director Reena Gamboa announced that one key event in the five-day festival is called “Slow Drinks,” where participating mixologists will partner directly with local farmers.

This initiative aims to foster collaboration in creating distinctive cocktails and other beverages using locally sourced ingredients.

She highlighted the philosophy behind this special event, stating, “The Slow Food movement champions good, clean, and fair food—even in drinks.”

“This emphasizes a commitment to sustainability, ethical sourcing, and community collaboration within the beverage industry,” she added. (MAP)