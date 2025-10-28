Buglasan Festival generally peaceful

THE just-concluded Buglasan Festival 2025 was generally peaceful throughout its 10-day run, with zero casualties and no major incidents reported in various areas of Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, chief of the Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) Public Information Office, said PRO-NIR reported a generally peaceful and orderly celebration of the Buglasan Festival 2025 from October 16 to 26, 2025, highlighting effective law enforcement, community cooperation, and proactive security measures throughout the festivities.

To ensure the safety and security of all festival-goers, she said a total of 1,081 personnel were deployed, including 406 from Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office (NOrPPO), 117 from other PNP units, 53 from Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), 42 from Philippine Coast Guard

(PCG), six from Philippine Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEA), 30 force multipliers, 156 from Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, 150 from Provincial Health Office, 58 from Traffic Management Office, 32 reservist, and 121 Criminology interns.

She added the deployment covered major festival sites, parade routes, entertainment venues, transport terminals, and accommodation areas, providing continuous police visibility and a swift response capability during the celebration.

Malong noted that the effective security deployment was widely credited as a key factor in achieving a generally peaceful and orderly celebration, with no major crimes recorded throughout the festivities.

"Within the festival sites, no major crime incidents were reported. This record highlights the success of intensified police visibility, efficient crowd control, and strategic coordination among security forces and partner agencies," Malong said.

Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, PRO-NIR director, also commended Colonel Criscente Tiguelo, NOrPPO officer-in-charge, and all the personnel deployed, for their dedication, professionalism, and tireless efforts in ensuring the safety and security of the public throughout the celebration.

Ibay said the successful and peaceful conduct of the festival is a reflection of PRO-NIR’s unwavering commitment to deliver safe, secure, and people-centered policing.

Ibay also expressed gratitude to the Province of Negros Oriental, partner agencies, and the community for their steadfast cooperation, vigilance, and support.

Ibay said the successful security operations and crime prevention efforts carried out by the PRO-NIR during the festival highlight the dedication, professionalism, and teamwork of the men and women in uniform.

PRO-NIR reiterated its dedication to protecting the people of Negros Island. (MAP)