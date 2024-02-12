‘BUILD A BETTER BACOLOD’ | People must be part of process of change, Lucio Co says

Business tycoon Lucio Co urged Bacolodnons to be part of the process of change as he recognizes the changes through various projects of Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Benitez.

Co was conferred on Saturday, February 10, as honorary mayor and adopted son of Bacolod City, highlighting the celebration of the 19th Bacolaodiat Festival.

"Thank you for the honor of naming me Honorary Mayor of Bacolod City, a city that has come to mean so much to me, my family, and our business interests. Since 2013, our presence here has grown and we look forward to the continued strengthening of our holdings here to the benefit of the people of this City of Smiles for whom we hope we can create more jobs and greater livelihood opportunities", Co said in a speech read by Johnny Uy during the Spring Festival Gala at SMX Convention Center.

"As much as I would love to call Bacolod home and be your Honorary Mayor full-time, I know that I do not need to. You are all in the very able hands of Mayor Albee Benitez who has done a tremendous job in bringing development, prosperity, and peace and order to this great city," Co said.

He acknowledged various projects under Benitez's administration including the Asenso Yuhum Housing Project under PBBM’s 4PH Program, the institutionalization of the Bacolod Comprehensive Health Program, the Manokan Country redevelopment plan, the Bacolod North Public Market and Terminal renovation project, Bacolod Fountains renovation plans, the construction of a new Bacolod Legislative Building, Bacolod Integrated Recycling and Teaching Hubplans, completion of the Bacolod Coliseum and Museum, Bacolod Eco-Park in Barangay Alangilan, completion Multi-Purpose Building with Skate Park in Arao, Barangay Vista Alegre, installation of Bacolod Express Services Office in Ayala Malls Capitol Central, installation of Government Express Services Center in SM Mall Bacolod, and institutionalizing the 'Isugid Kay Mayor' program, an accessible platform for Bacolod residents to submit complaints and suggestions online. Residents can now conveniently share their concerns, and the mayor promptly responds to address them.

He also enhanced the ease of doing business where businesses can now efficiently process permits and complete tax and other payments through online platforms, promoting the optimization of business processes by simplifying workflows, and activities for efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and productivity.

"Before I conclude, I cannot emphasize enough that while leaders are at the forefront of championing our causes, real change begins with each of us. People must be part of the process of change, and so I call on all of you to play your distinct and unique role in building a better Bacolod for future generations," Co urged Bacolodnon.

Meanwhile, Benitez said, "It is very pleasant to have somebody here that is equally prestigious in its right because the Bacolaodiat organizers have made several individuals for the past years. I can see the reason why we have our honorary mayor and adopted son Lucio Co as one of those that will be conferred because he is among the taipans that we have recognized in the past.”

Other taipans who were conferred as honorary Mayor of Bacolod include Lucio Tan, John Gokongwei, Henry Sy Sr., Jose Mari Chan, Andrew Tan, and Kevin Tan.

"Our honorary mayors are all billionaires so it is among those ranks that we are very proud to include for our latest edition Mr. Lucio Co to the ranks of Honorary Mayor of the City of Bacolod," Benitez said.

The mayor also revealed that S&R Membership Shopping owned by Co is set to open in the city in March or the first quarter of this year.

He said aside from S&R, Co brought Puregold and Bredco and port facilities to the city, which are big establishments that are contributing to the economy of the city.

Co was represented by her daughter, Camille Clarisse Co-Lao and her husband, Michael Stephen Lao, during the conferment at the Bacolod Government Center on Saturday, February 10.*