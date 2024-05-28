Burgos market vendors buck renovation

The majority of the Burgos Public Market Vendors Association members were not in favor of renovating the market.

Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said Monday, May 27, that the vendors were given a deadline to submit their concerns regarding the proposed renovation, and most of them were not in favor of the improvement of the market.

"As what I've said, if they feel that it will not help for their business so be it," he said.

He added that the allocated budget for the renovation will be used for other projects.

The mayor noted that the city government has already allotted P525 million for the renovation of the Burgos Public Market, which is part of the P4.4 billion approved loan from the Development Bank of the Philippines.

Benitez said the city intends to improve the market, and if they are not willing, that's it.

The City Engineer’s Office has earlier submitted the proposed design for the Burgos Public Market, which can accommodate approximately 726 stalls across various sections, including dry goods and stores, vegetables, meat, fish, food court, and night market stalls.

"Since they are not in favor of the renovation of the market, we will use the funds for other projects like the Libertad and Central public markets and the underground cabling," Benitez said.

Lucilyn de la Paz, 56, a president of Burgos Vendors Association and Federation of Bacolod City Vendors Association, said based on the result of their meeting on Saturday, May 25, at least 237 of the members voted against the renovation and only 34 voted in favor of the project.

She said they have at least 700 members but only 271 members attended the meeting.

"Since most of our members are not in favor of the renovation, the officials of the association requested the city to improve only the roof, drainage, and toilets," she added

De la Paz, who is in favor of the renovation, also questioned the decision of her colleagues since they are also requesting the renovation of the roof, drainage, and toilets.

"So why not vote yes for the renovation since they are also requesting for the improvement of the market," she said.

She added that it's an opportunity for the vendors to improve their situation in the market especially, the vegetables section.

De la Paz, a fruit and vegetable vendor, noted that they need the improvement of the market for the convenience of the vendors as well as the customers.

"For now, the Burgos Public Market is not in good condition," she said.

De la Paz added that most of their colleagues opposed the renovation because it would affect their income during the renovation.*