Capitol signs deal with Korean firm for MILK-T AI technology

Negros Occ. Gov. Bong Lacson signed a Memorandum of Agreement with Korean company, ThinkforBL, represented by its CEO Ji Hwan Park, for the conduct of research or demonstration trial of MILK-T AI Technology at the Provincial Livestock Breeding Center and Dairy Farm (PLBCDF) in Brgy. La Granja, La Carlota City.

The signing of the agreement was held at the Governor’s Office, Provincial Capitol, this morning, together with Negros Occ. Provincial Veterinarian Dr. Placeda Lemana and In Hwan Shin, Regional President of Bacolod, United Korean Community Association in the Philippines.

The agreement aims to further improve the milk production efficiency of the PLBCDF through the adoption and use of modern and advanced scientific dairying technologies, to cater to the growing demand for dairy products.

ThinkforBL is a developer of MILK-T AI Technology designed to enhance farm operational efficiency, monitor cattle health, and improve the overall production of a dairy farm.

They intend to conduct a localized research and demonstration trial on the applicability of MILK-T AI Technology, under Philippine conditions, to help PLBCDF improve its production efficiency.

The trial seeks to determine and refine the applicability of the said AI technology under Philippine farming conditions and management practices in dairy production as well as find out the level of production efficiency of the Dairy Farm that needs to be improved using the MILK-T AI technology. (PR)