DAR NegOcc 1 now an accredited cooperative training provider

Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Provincial Office - Negros Occidental 1 recently obtained its Certificate of Accreditation from the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) with Cooperative Training Provider Number 225 for having satisfactorily complied with the requirements for accreditation under CDA Memorandum Circular No. 2022-11 or the “New Guidelines on the Accreditation and Monitoring of Cooperative Training Providers.

As a result of the accreditation, DAR Negros North will continuously provide assistance in both the institutional and entrepreneurial capacities of all ARB cooperatives under this department. The certificate is valid from August 23, 2023, to August 22, 2026.

Following the issuance of the Certificate of Accreditation, DAR Negros 1 (North) took an oath as an official CTPro recognized by the CDA on September 15, 2023, in Leganes, Iloilo City.

Marilyn Altea and Joenina Dela Cruz represented the five members of the Pool of Trainers from the Program Beneficiaries Development Division (PDBB) during the oath-taking. The ceremony was presided by CDA Region 6 Director Nora P. Patron, Ph.D., and witnessed by CDA personnel.

The goal of the CDA's cooperative providers' accreditation program is to formalize the provision of well-coordinated, rationalized, and standardized education and training for cooperative members and officers. (PR)