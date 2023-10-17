DAR, SEC to promote financial literacy, investor protection

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) - Negros Occidental 1 (North) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Bacolod Extension Office (BCDEO) signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) in carrying out the Project "SEC Communication, Advocacy and Network" (SEC-CAN!), which will highlight topics on Fundamentals of investing, financial literacy, and investing scams.

DAR and SEC will provide collaborative efforts in implementing the project promoting financial literacy and investor protection among Filipinos, especially to our Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries (ARBs) in ARB Organizations.

OIC- Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer (PARPO) II Teresita R. Mabunay, PARPO I Atty. Edwin Mendame Jr., with SEC BCDEO Director II Atty. Annabelle Corral-Respall and Confidential Admin Officer Paulin Vinna Paragas signed the MOA on Sept. 29, at the DAR Provincial Office conference room.

Present in the ceremonial signing was DAR Region 6 Supervising Agrarian Reform Officer (SUARPO) Mary June Andres, SEC Bacolod Extension Office Administrative Assistant Youichi Aoto, OIC-Chief Agrarian Reform Program Officer (CARPO) Aisha May Ardiente, and the Program Beneficiaries Development Division staff. (PR)