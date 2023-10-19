Public Wi-Fi attracts users at Bacolod City Government Center

BACOLOD CITY – The free Wi-Fi provided by the city government here in the vicinity of the Government Center grounds attracts internet users daily.

The service, managed by the Management Information Technology and Computer Services (MITCS), is utilized by local government employees and people visiting the area.

Ramon de los Reyes, officer-in-charge of MITCS, said Tuesday that individual users can avail of a three-hour connectivity subscription to a single device daily.

“We have to limit it to give everyone a chance to use the service,” he added.

He noted that, at a certain point, they had recorded almost 900 users connecting to the public Wi-Fi.

A user can access the “MABB (Mayor Albee Bantug Benitez) Wi-Fi” by logging in through their smartphones or computer laptop devices.

The public Wi-Fi project, initiated by Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez earlier this year, “aims to help users conduct online communication, quick and chill-time surfing, and emergency connections while touring the Government Center grounds,” where systems operator GNET Network and Data Solutions has installed six access points.

City Ordinance No. 09-16-788, also known as "The Wireless Connectivity Ordinance of Bacolod," provides for accessible and secured wireless internet connection in designated public places of the city and certain offices of the city government. (PNA)