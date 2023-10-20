San Carlos evaluated on ease of doing business, gov’t services anew

The city government of San Carlos was assessed again for its compliance with Republic Act No. 11032 or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018, Oct. 17.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG)-Region 6 LGOO IV Aizel Padilla said the DILG and the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) aimed to evaluate the compliance and progress monitoring of the LGU's with the RA 11032 after 5 years of enactment.

Padilla added that they will be doing a document review and some onsite documentation among the 16 LGU's including 2 highly urbanized cities and 14 component cities in Negros Occidental.

The offices checked during the monitoring and evaluation were the Business Permit Licensing Office (BPLO), the existing database of the SP Secretariat, the City Treasurer's Office (CTO), and the Information Technology and Computer Services Office (ITCSO), and other pertinent offices.

Moreover, the assessment team made some recommendations for the improvement of various services such as updating the processing time in the citizens charter, reflecting the actual steps with clients transaction, and considering the processing time when it's peak season, revision of the checklist of requirements and encouraging to adapt Paleng QR PH program for marketing.

The group also made a courtesy to City Mayor Renato Gustilo and toured the annex building and DRRM Command Center.

City Administrator Atty. Estefanio Libutan Jr., Information Technology Officer II Joseph Binghay and Information Systems Analyst II Felix Michael Oberes of ITCSO, OIC Assistant City Treasurer Ray John Lim, CENRO 1 Engr. Loreto Sanchez, BPLO Chief Neal Norberto Belangel, and other representatives of the different offices were also present during the evaluation.

The assessment team was composed of DILG-Region 6 LGOO IV Aizel Padilla, LGOO IV Sefaniah Gabrielle Roldan, ARTA Project Development Officer III Janine De La Paz, DICT Information System Analyst I Pearl Angelique Hillado and DILG-Province of Negros Occidental representative Via Ace Turbela.

The Office for Human Resource Management (OHRM) facilitated the process of the evaluation that went well for the evaluating group and the LGU departments concerned. (PR)