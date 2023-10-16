San Carlos fisherfolk groups trained on food processing

The Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Management Council (FARMC) associations underwent a two-day training on fish processing starting at the Consuelo Alger Community Center Function Hall.

At least 11 Associations participated in the training from Oct. 12 to 13 including the Hiusa Fisherfolks Association (FA), Magsaysay Seahorse FA, Kabutoy FA, Caimito Marginal FA, Kanipa-an FA, Patuka Comsca FA, Villarante FA, Buluangan fish vendors FA, Tapon Fisherfolks and workers association, Campo 7 FA, and San Juan Baybay FA.

Among the dishes that will be taught by PEMO Food Trade Tech Faculty Ida Pabiana, and Research Specialist-Carlos Hilado Memorial State University Arlene Visitacion are boneless bangus, fish tocino, spanish sardines in oil, smoke bangus, fish chorizo, fish nuggets, and rellenong bangus.

Provincial Environement Management Office (PEMO) Senior Environmental Management Specialist Luisa Tutor said the training aimed at enhancing the skills and knowledge of coastal women as partner in the protection, conservation of environment and nation building.

She added that it can also develop their entrepreneur skills for their economic development while maintaining the balance of coastal ecosystem.

Tapon Fisherfolks and Workers Association President Marelie Destacamento, and Business in-charge Mary Jane Retallia said that the training is helpful to them; she added that if their association will grow, they will also conduct fish processing training where their members could learn and use as livelihood.

Destacamento and Retallia also thanked PEMO and FARMC for making the training possible.

Also present during the training were PEMO local government unit-coordinators Samuel Dimasa, and Meralet Padilla, FARMC coordinator Daisy Vidal, and Community Development Assistant Melvin Maglayon. (PR)