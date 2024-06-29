CADAC calls for 2nd quarter meeting

The Bacolod City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (CADAC) conducted their 2nd Quarter Meeting CY 2024 with the purpose of discussing the Anti-Illegal Drug Situationer and Accomplishment Report for the 2nd Quarter 2024 last June 27, 2024 at the SP Session Hall, Bacolod City Government Center.

Presided by Councilor Pao Sy, together with CADAC Secretariat Lordielyn Joy S. Pereyra and various sectors coming from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), Philippine National Police (PNP), Department of Education (DepEd), Parole and Probation Offices 1 & 2, Community Anti-Drug Coalition of Bacolod (CADCOB), City Prosecutor's Office, Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO), and the Regional Trial Court.

Committed in ensuring a safer and drug-free city, CADAC Chairperson Mayor Albee Benitez, SP Committee on Peace and Order and Anti-Illegal Drugs Councilor Pao Sy, and Bacolod City's very own Anti-Drug Abuse Council (CADAC) shows strong effort in providing solutions for drug-related problems in the city and support in the Drug Demand Reduction Campaign of DILG entitled, "Buhay Ingatan, Droga'y Ayawan" through creating Resolution No. 2023_01 which aligns the programs, projects, and activities under local anti-drug plan of action (LADPA).

Finally, the city also expressed its interest in joining the celebration of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking (IDADAIT) every June 26. The council ended the meeting with the signing of a Pledge of Commitment. (BCD PIO)