Cadiz Ata community gets 1,500 coffee, fruits seedlings from LGU

The Ata community of Sition Manara in Brgy. Celestino Villacin received a total of 1,600 seedlings from the Cadiz City Agriculture Office recently.

Some 1,600 coffee seedlings, together with cocoa, calamansi, tar apple, jackfruit, mangosteen, and rambutan seedlings were delivered to the Cadiz Ata Indigenous People Farmers' Association (CAIPFA) on Monday, April 8.

Reneboy Francisco, IP mandatory representative, received the delivery of the seedlings to the CAIPFA nursery.

The seedlings distribution is part of the city agriculture office’s programs supporting and empowering IP communities and local producers.*