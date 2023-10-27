Cadiz Ata indigenous community receives Certificate of Recognition of Ancestral Domain

The ATA Indigenous Cultural Community of Sitio Manara, Barangay Celestino Villacin in Cadiz City was the recipient of the Ancestral Domain covering 1,382.5 hectares with the awarding of the Certificate of Recognition of the Ancestral Domain granted by the State through the National Commission on Indigenous People's (NCIP).

The 1997 Indigenous People's Rights Act (IPRA) Law defines ancestral domains as "areas generally belonging to ICCs/IPs comprising lands, inland waters, coastal areas, and natural resources held under a claim of ownership, occupied or possessed by ICCs/IPs, by themselves or through their ancestors, communally or individually since time immemorial.

A title formally recognizing the rights of possession and ownership of ICCs or IPs over their ancestral domains identified and delineated in accordance with RA 8371 or an Act to recognize, protect and promote the rights of the indigenous cultural communities/indigenous peoples, creating a National Commission on Indigenous Peoples, establishing, implementing mechanisms, appropriating funds therefor, and other purposes.

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose “Bong” Lacson, Cadiz City Mayor Salvador Escalante, Commissioner Jeorge Largado, NCIP Regional Director for Regions 6 and 7, Ana Burgos, NCIP Iloilo Provincial Officer Hazel Acse, and other officials of Cadiz City, among others, were present during the distribution of the certificates.

Governor Lacson said, "The recognition is not just a piece of paper but symbolizes the culmination of years of resilience, heritage preservation, and the enduring spirit of the IPs. As we extend our congratulations, let us also reflect on the responsibilities that come with this recognition. It is our duty to ensure that the ancestral domain is safeguarded, that the rights of the Ata ICC and IPs are respected, and that the cultural heritage they represent is preserved for generations to come,” he said.

Indigenous Peoples' Leader Garry Consing thanked NCIP, Governor Lacson, and the Provincial and local officials for recognizing them and awarding them with the said certificates to the community that composes 139 families where farming is their primary source of livelihood.*