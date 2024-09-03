Cadiz celebrates awards in the 2024 Cities and Municipalities Competitiveness

Cadiz City Mayor Salvador “Bading” Escalante led the celebration of the city’s feat in the 2024 Cities and Municipalities Competitive Index held in the Monthly Flag Ceremony on September 2, 2024.

It also marked the celebration of the 124th Civil Service Commission anniversary.

Local and national employees, along with members of Civil Society Organizations in Cadiz City gathered at the Cadiz Arena for the said event.

The event was marked by pride and joy as the city celebrated its recent triumph in the 2024 Cities and Municipalities Competitiveness Index (CMCI).

Cadiz City was recognized as the most competitive city in the province, ranked 2nd in the regional standings, and secured 7th place in the entire Visayas Region.

Cadiz City Mayor Salvador Escalante, Jr. proudly honored the city's accomplishments.

"This speaks volumes about our collective efforts and dedication to the well-being of our city. These achievements are the result of the hard work and services you provide through your respective offices, each contributing to the overall progress of Cadiz City," Mayor Escalante said.

Mayor Escalante extended his heartfelt congratulations to all city employees, emphasizing that these milestones were achieved thanks to the support and efforts of the Cadiznons.

He further inspired everyone by underscoring the true mission behind the city's mantra—fostering a culture of compassion and cultivating a mindset geared toward excellence.

The ceremony also marked the official opening of the 124th Civil Service Commission (CSC) Anniversary, with the theme: "Transforming Public Service in the Next Decade: Honing Agile and Future-Ready Servant Heroes."

Joining Mayor Escalante in the ceremonial opening were City Vice Mayor Lilia Decolongon, members of the City Council, SK Federation President Keanu Sarabia, and department heads.

A schedule of activities aligned with the CSC Anniversary was also announced during the event.

In addition, the Philippine National Police Cadiz City (PNP-Cadiz) received recognition for their outstanding service to the community.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) through the Local Economic Development and Investment Promotions Division (LEDIPD) also presented its "Cadiznon Lunsod Lunsad Year 2: Elevating Creative Excellence" initiative, highlighting the city's commitment to creative innovation and development.

The ceremony reflected the city's creative spirit and dedication to progress, setting the standard for continued excellence in public service and community development.