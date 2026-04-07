Cadiz CHO urges public to avoid consuming aloy, tolingan fish

THE Cadiz City Health Office (CHO) in Negros Occidental urged the public to temporarily avoid consuming “Aloy” and “Tolingan” fish following confirmed cases of allergic reactions reported in the city on Monday, April 6, 2026.

CHO records revealed that at least 51 individuals have experienced symptoms such as skin rashes, itching, fever-like conditions, swelling, difficulty breathing, and other related reactions.

Of the number, 39 individuals were brought to Cadiz Primary Health Facility and 12 others were also brought to Cadiz District Hospital.

CHO official said investigations are currently ongoing to determine the exact cause, including the possibility of contamination or improper handling of the fish products.

In its advisory issued on April 7, 2026, the CHO strongly advised the public to refrain from buying, preparing, or consuming these fish varieties, seek immediate medical attention if symptoms occur, and report similar cases to the CHO.

CHO official also urged vendors and suppliers to temporarily suspend sale and distribution.

"Let us all stay vigilant and prioritize our health and safety," CHO official said. (MAP)