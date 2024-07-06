Cadiz City honors Outstanding Cadizeños during the 57th Charter Anniversary celebration

The Cadiz City Local Government led by Mayor Salvador Escalante, Jr., Vice Mayor Dr. Lilia Decolongon, and the members of the Sangguniang Panlungsod honored some outstanding Cadizeños for their significant contribution to excellence during the 57th Charter Anniversary celebration held at the Cadiz Arena on July 4, 2024.

The 57th Charter Day celebration highlighted the Cadizeños Awards 2024 which include individual and corporate awards.

For Corporate Excellence Awardee, Negros Grace Pharmacy, Inc., President Mr. Ian Manuel Lo in grateful recognition of his extraordinary record of achievements in Corporate Excellence. His unwavering dedication and visionary leadership have fostered remarkable growth and prosperity for Cadiz City and its people.

The Academic Excellence Awardee was Arch. Rolem Basiya, UAP, PhD; Public Service Awardee was Atty. Virma Gay Symons; Social and Community Service Awardee was the Girl Scout of the Philippines - Cadiz City; Visual Arts Awardeee was Mr. Zarex Onatin; Performing Arts Awardee was Mr. Gil Lopez Kabayao; Literary Achievement Awardee was Ms. Thea Guanzon; Culture Awardee was Chef Antonio Escalante, Sports Awardee was Mr. Dex Ian C. Chavez; Environmental Achievement Awardee was Ms. mary Jean Tanaya.

The awardees received a resolution, a trophy, a medallion, and 20,000 cash.

The awards ceremony included recognition of the Top 10 Advance Tax Payers, Top 10 Prompt Tax Payers, and Top 10 Business Tax Payers.

Mayor Escalante also presented the 1st Galing Pook: Walang Gutom Award 2024 which was received by those involved in the Project Pagkaon Aton Tatapon Program in rites held at Malacañang.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ian Manuel Lo in his message expressed his profound gratitude, to the Local Government of Cadiz, led by Mayor Salvador Escalante, Jr., Vice Mayor Dr. Lilia Decolongon, and members of the city council, for this meaningful recognition extended to him.

Cadiz City holds a special significance, as the birthplace of the businesses, established decades ago by Mr. Lo's parents, Mrs. Corazon, and the late Dr. Manuel Lo, which Mr. Ian Lo, has sustained its growth through the years.

This recognition is a testament to his commitment to contributing to the economic growth of the city and his dedication to generating employment opportunities for the residents of Cadiz.

This recognition serves as a morale booster for him/and the business sector in general, demonstrating his ongoing partnership with the local government/in fostering economic progress for the city and the community.

He said he will stay steadfast in his commitment to serve the community for the betterment of all. Madamo gid nga salamat.

Furthermore, Mayor Escalante and his fellow City Officials congratulated all awardees and top taxpayers for their remarkable contributions to the City of Cadiz.