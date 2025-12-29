Cadiz condemns killing of 33 giant clams

THE City Government of Cadiz has condemned the heinous and illegal act of poaching committed by unidentified individuals who secretly entered the Giant Clam Village and killed 33 giant clams on December 25, 2025.

Cadiz Mayor Salvador Escalante Jr. said in a statement that the perpetrators forcibly removed the giant clams from their habitat and left their empty shells at the site.

He said the act was not only cruel and senseless but also a grave violation of environmental and wildlife protection laws, and a direct attack on Cadiz City’s long-standing commitment to marine conservation, biodiversity protection, and sustainable coastal management.

“Let it be made clear: giant clams are protected species. The Giant Clam Village is a declared marine conservation area. Any act of collecting, killing, damaging, or possessing giant clams is a criminal offense punishable under existing national laws and local ordinances,” he added.

To ensure that the perpetrators are identified and brought to justice, Escalante offered a P20,000 reward to anyone who can provide credible information leading to the identification, arrest, and prosecution of those responsible.

“The City Government will pursue the full force of the law against violators. No tolerance will be given to crimes against our marine environment,” he said.

He added that monitoring, surveillance, and law enforcement coordination have been intensified in all protected marine areas.

The mayor stressed that the Giant Clam Village is a symbol of Cadiz City’s environmental stewardship and a legacy for future generations.

“Any attack against it is an attack against the people of Cadiz and our shared responsibility to protect our natural heritage,” Escalante said. (MAP)