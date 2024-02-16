Cadiz honors 2 centenarians, 40 nonagenarians

On Valentine's Day, the city government of Cadiz honored two centenarians and 40 nonagenarians with cash gifts at rites held at Cadiz Arena.

Centenarians Estelita Alimpolos of Sitio Cogon, Barangay Sicaba and Cepriana Quinio of Purok Tinapok, Barangay Tinampa-an recieved P100,000 each.

While 95-year-old Epifania Balbinita of Hacienda Felomina,Barangay Burgos; Caridad Hechanova of Purok Pag-asa, Talabaan, Barangay Zone 1 and Reynaldo Santiago of Crossing Martesan, Barangay Burgos got P50,000 each.

On the other hand, each of the 37 other nonagenarias aged 90 to 93 years old were given P25,000.

Mayor Salvador "Bading" Escalante, Jr. said they were able to release a total of P1,275,000.00 for the cash gifts of their senior citizens who reached the age of 90 to 100 years old.

Republic Act (RA) 10868 or the Centenarian Act of 2016 mandates the local government units (LGUs) in the country the giving of P100,000 as "centenarian gift" to those whose age hit 100 years.

Also, Escalante stressed the giving of "centenarian gift" is their highest form of respect to their elders who "made it" at 100 [years old].

Meanwhile, cash gifts for Cadiz nonagenarians, said the mayor, formed part of their local initiative through a city ordinance since they were not included in RA 10868.

"As soon as our pre-pandemic budget will be restored soonest, hopefully, next year, we can also give out cash gifts to our octagenarians 85 to 89 years old, " the mayor capped.*