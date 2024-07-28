Cadiz Hospital celebrates the Feast of St. Anne

Gov. Bong Lacson joined the employees of the provincial government-run Cadiz District Hospital (formerly St. Anne Hospital) as they celebrate the Feast of St. Anne 2024, today.

The activity is a thanksgiving celebration of the legacy of compassion and service that the hospital is known for.

Gov. Lacson said that the hospital continues to honor the legacy of St. Anne in meeting the challenges of modern healthcare while staying true to the principles that have guided it for decades.

The governor reiterated his support to the hospital workforce for the exceptional care and support provided to patients needing medical services and assistance.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Girlie Pinongan and CDH Chief Dr. Claudelia Pabillo, among others, were present at the activity.