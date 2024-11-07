Cadiz launches Visayas-wide painting tilt

Cadiz City, for the first time, launched a Visayas-wide painting tilt with a culmination in January next year, in time for its 51st Dinagsa Festival.

Themed "Pagsibol sa Kabihasnang Pamumuhay" (Visayan life), the art contest is open to all artists, 18 years old and above, in the Visayas Region.

At stake for the grand prize is P200,000. Cadiz Mayor Salvador Escalante, a known art connoisseur in Negros now, said this is an "ambitious project" to expand our reach up to the other places in the Visayas.

"But art knows no boundaries," he stressed, adding, "We need to expand our horizons for the sake of other artists in the Visayas just waiting to be discovered."

Escalante institutionalized a painting contest in Cadiz shortly before the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic. First, they started with only Cadiz artists as participants. But when the pandemic struck the world, Cadiz artists were greatly affected too, necessitating Escalante to look for a potent avenue for them to surmount the health crisis, and cope with mental stress.

Allowing them to display their artworks via a mall exhibit helped them ace the COVID-19 pandemic. With that, the mayor was more than inspired to see local artists thrive amid challenges.

So, the following year, he expanded their painting tilt to CaSaMa (Cadiz-Sagay-Manapla), or the Second District, and made it twice a year - every Dinagsa Festival in January and Cadiz Charter Month in July.

Finding it noblest, the mayor widened the contest last year, luring participants all over Negros Island. Again, it was a resounding success that further fueled his desire to expand more. Hence, for the fifth year of artsy competition, he decided to open it to artists in the entire Visayan Region.

This is also our way of exposing our local artists to their Visayan counterparts, thus, widening one's horizon, Escalante said. "It cannot be denied that art's life. It makes every human being special.

That's why Cadiz opens its doors now to other artists in the Visayas to showcase their true grit in painting," Escalante stressed. "We need to know more about Visayan life through art," he added.

And Cadiz will give them a vehicle to be great people through great artworks, the mayor enunciated, adding, "This is also our newest approach being in the list of creative cities by Department of Trade and Industry's Lungsod Lunsad Program.

With the joy or happiness that art brings to humanity, Escalante also believes that storytelling via artworks is one of the best ways to communicate with the people and the community. "There's 'it' in it!" Escalante quipped.

Meanwhile, here are the key details on how to join in this artful and inspiring competition:

- Dimensions: 32 x 26 inches - vertical or horizontal * Mediums: Oil, or acrylic on canvas

- Eligibility: Open to Visayan residents 18 years old and above.

- Registration: sign up at https://forms.gle/5Xssz2QdT9p9pmSJ9.

Other options: Entry or entries can be coursed through courier between January 6-8, 2025 (to ensure arrival before the competition) or via walk-in submission at Cadiz City Arena, January 9-10, 2025, from 9 am to 5 pm.