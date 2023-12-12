Cadiz public park temporarily closed after electrocution incident

Cadiz City Mayor Salvador Escalante Jr. said Monday, December 11, that he has ordered the temporary closure of the Cadiz City Park after a seven year old boy was electrocuted to death on Saturday, December 9.

This despite that the park has been a place for family picnics and relaxation especially on weekends, Escalante said.

He said based on the initial investigation, the victim was going around the facility, singing Christmas carols to park goers when his loose change fell on a ground light covered by a steel cage, but his foot accidentally touched an open wire that electrocuted him.

The victim was also with his father at the park.

The mayor said he also ordered the City Engineer’s Office to review the electric lines at the park.

It will depend on the result of their investigation if the Christmas lights-on ceremony scheduled on Tuesday, December 12, will push through, he added.

Escalante said the city government will extend an assistance to the family of the victim.*