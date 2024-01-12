Cadiz's Golden Dinagsa opens ‘with a bang’

Cadiz City's Dinagsa Festival will open Friday afternoon, January 12, "with a bang."

The 17-day festivity will start at 3:30 p.m. with a motorcade around the city to be followed by the official launching of the 50th Dinagsa Festival to be led by Mayor Salvador Escalante, Jr., at the grandstand.

Simultaneously with the launch of Golden Dinagsa is also the opening of Fiesta Fair along San Juan Street, where the local produce of Cadiz will be showcased and sold.

The presentation of 10 candidates vying for this year's Dinagsa Queen crown is expected to enliven the kick off ceremony. At 7 p.m.., the Patikanay "Neon" Drumbeating Competition will take center stage, followed by a street party.

Capping the night will the grand fireworks display.

Escalante invites everyone to come and feel the "vibes" of the city's Golden Dinagsa.

"This is just the beginning, and we promise to showcase more fantastic events in the coming days," Escalante said.

Beyond the opening, the Golden Dinagsa will also be highlighted by various sporting events, including "Palumba Bugsay."

"Paralympiada" for special kids with special needs will also be one among the "flavors" of Golden Dinagsa, said the mayor. "Paralympiada is our simple way to honor our patron saint, Senor Santo de Cadiz; thus, it has a special place in our hearts."

He said, "On Jan. 20, we also have our province-wide painting competition open to all professional and amateur artists in entire Negros Occidental." A P100,000 cash prize awaits the grand winner, the mayor announced.

Above all, Dinagsa's Sinaot Cadiznon Street Dance Competition and the much-awaited "lamhitanay sa dalan" will "colorize" the final day on Jan. 28.*