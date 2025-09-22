Cadiz's 'guardian of the coast' hailed one of PH's best

THE 33-hectare Avila Mangrove Reserve and Migratory Birds Sanctuary (AMRMBS) in Barangay Daga, Cadiz City, Negros Occidental, was hailed as one of the best mangroves in the Philippines.

The AMRMBS, dubbed the guardian of the coast, was named first runner-up at this year’s prestigious Para El Mar Awards held at Zuri Hotel in Iloilo City on September 18.

Named champion was the Balisungan Marine Protected Area in Coron, Palawan, while the Siruma Mangrove Local Conservation Area in Siruma, Camarines Sur, and the Bauang Bakawan Eco-Tourism Park in Bauang, La Union, finished second and third runners-up, respectively.

Para El Mar (For the Sea) is a biennial national award and recognition event organized by the Marine Protected Areas (MPA) Support Network. It celebrates exceptional management, conservation, and protection of marine resources by local governments and communities.

Cadiz Mayor Salvador Escalante Jr. expressed elation over the award, which he said affirms the city’s strong commitment to environmental conservation and protection.

Escalante said this was the first time Cadiz joined and won the Para El Mar Award.

“It therefore offers new hope and inspiration for us Cadizeños to further our efforts and programs always meant to preserve our environment and the natural resources within,” he said.

Escalante noted that AMRMBS is more than a mangrove forest. It is a vivid representation of the quiet hum of life in Cadiz that protects both humans and marine resources.

Roots of decades-old mangroves cradle young fish and crabs, while thousands of migratory birds rest there on their long journeys across continents.

Escalante said AMRMBS is also part of Cadiz’s wetland, which is vying for this year’s Ramsar citation as a wetland of international significance.

“For the people living nearby, these 33 hectares of salt-resistant mangroves are more than just a stretch of trees and water. They are home, protector, and a source of daily survival,” he said.

He added that many coastal households and communities depend on this sanctuary for their livelihoods.

Escalante noted that its rich marine life supports daily fishing activities, ensuring food security while sustaining generations of residents who live along the shoreline.

Beyond providing sustenance, Escalante said AMRMBS also serves as a natural barrier against storm surges, protecting homes and lives during typhoons and strengthening the city’s resilience to the impacts of climate change.

“This delicate balance between people and nature is what gave Cadiz’s AMRMBS the edge in capturing one of the top four major awards in mangrove or biodiversity conservation at Para El Mar 2025,” he said.

The sanctuary is home to 31 mangrove species, including the rare Camptostemon philippinensis (Gapas-gapas), which is endemic to the Philippines and emblematic of the city.

Escalante said it also plays a crucial role in global conservation as a safe stopover for more than 6,000 migratory shorebirds annually, including the Great Knot, a species listed as globally threatened.

He said these natural treasures make AMRMBS a vital link in the East Asian-Australasian Flyway, an international network of habitats for migratory birds.

But Cadiz’s journey toward environmental balance has not been easy, he added.

The mayor cited threats such as the illegal cutting of mangroves, poaching of migratory birds, and improper waste disposal.

With Escalante’s governance and determination to make AMRMBS stand out while fulfilling its mission, Cadiz City has succeeded in guarding the “guardian of the sea.”

Escalante said daily sea patrols in the area are now conducted by members of the Bantay Katunggan Brigade in partnership with other government agencies, academe, and local organizations.

“And the result is a thriving ecosystem that benefits both wildlife and people. This is it, our greatest contribution to saving Mother Earth,” he said. (MAP)